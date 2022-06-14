Ann Davis drive-thru breakfast fundraiser will help families in Chilliwack

Proceeds from 7th annual by-donation event will support women’s and children’s programs

People are seen during the Ann Davis Transition Society’s Drive-Thru Breakfast fundraiser in 2019. (Submitted by Ann Davis Transition Society)

An annual early-morning fundraiser to help fund women’s and children’s programs in Chilliwack is happening at the end of the month.

Ann Davis Transition Society’s 7th annual Drive-Thru Breakfast fundraiser is on Thursday, June 30 at Elements Casino.

“We’re really excited to be able to do it again,” said Patti MacAhonic, executive director with Ann Davis.

Due to the pandemic, they were not able to host the event in 2020 and 2021. But now it’s back.

Folks can head over to get a healthy, continental-style breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at 8180 Young Rd. Breakfast includes juice, a granola bar, and a croissant or muffin, plus coffee or tea.

The event is by-donation with a minimum donation of $10. Breakfasts will include a bit of swag, plus coupons for local businesses and a chance to win prizes.

The Ann Davis Transition Society’s 7th annual Drive-Thru Breakfast is “a really good example of the community coming together for a common cause,” said Patti MacAhonic, executive director with the society. She is pictured here prior to the inaugural event in 2014. This year’s event is set for June 30, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

MacAhonic says they enjoy the breakfast fundraiser because it’s an easy event to organize.

“We don’t have a lot of people to run big galas – we’re so busy meeting with people needing service. This is something we can do without impacting our services.”

Each year, the fundraiser breakfast brings in about $10,000.

She said the event pulls people together from the community. Chilliwack Fire Department, Chilliwack Community Policing Services and 89.5 The Drive (broadcasting live that morning) are all part of the fundraiser.

“This is a really good example of the community coming together for a common cause,” MacAhonic said. “It’s a great way to raise funds but it’s also a great team building. We have a lot of fun.”

All proceeds go towards women’s and children’s programs in the community.

