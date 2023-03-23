There’s a family of four red pandas at the Greater Vancouver Zoo, following the delivery of twin cubs – one girl, one boy – last June. Now they need names. (Screengrab Greater Vancouver Zoo)

Aldergrove zoo asks celebrity to help name red panda cubs

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds encouraged to submit names for the twins

Two fuzzy red pandas born in Langley need names, and zookeepers are asking B.C.-based celebrity, Ryan Reynolds, for his suggestions.

On Friday, the Greater Vancouver Zoo tweeted Vancouver’s beloved actor for his participation in a naming contest.

“Our hope is that Mr. Reynolds will participate in this fun initiative as well as bring awareness to this extremely unique and globally endangered species,” said Menita Prasad, deputy general manager and director of animal care.

Back in February, the zoo extended an invitation for the public to name the panda twins. The cubs, one boy and one girl, were born in captivity mid-June.

“We are encouraging everyone to come see them as they explore and play their new environment and learn how to be red pandas,” Prasad said.

The infant cubs were born to Sakura, a red panda who came to Aldergrove in March 2021, after six years at the Calgary Zoo. She joined long-time resident red panda Arun and the zoo’s conservation breeding program.

Red pandas are a decreasing endangered species, native to the eastern Himalayas in Nepal, Bhutan, and China. They live to be roughly 12 years old, and according to the World Wildlife Foundation, there are fewer than 10,000 left on the planet.

The red panda cubs are the first to be born in B.C. so far, and Prasad hopes contest entrants will keep that fact in mind when suggesting names.

The deadline to submit name suggestions is this Sunday, March 26.

Once the two names are selected for the red panda cubs, the winners will each receive an exclusive grand prize pack, which includes a membership, Grizzly gifts prize pack, and an exclusive, behind-the-scenes meet and greet with the whole red panda family.

Judges for the names will include Prasad, as well as a few special guests. Winners will be announced on Friday, April 7.

