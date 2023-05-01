Abbotsford woman shares mom’s dementia journey to support other young caregivers

Alicia Friesen is proud of the strength and compassion her family, including three young children, have shown while she cares for her mother Olga, who lives at home with young onset dementia. Alicia and Olga are being honoured at this year’s IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s in Abbotsford.

Alicia Friesen will never forget one day when she picked up her mother Olga, who lives with young onset Alzheimer’s disease, from her adult day program. Olga was crying because she thought she was being left there permanently. With tears in her eyes, Alicia promised never to leave her. Now, eight years into their dementia journey, Alicia continues to do for Olga what her mother has always done for her: stay by her side.

As a teen, Alicia left Germany to study English in Canada. Wanting to stay close by, her parents chose to move with her. When Alicia eventually met her husband and decided to make Abbotsford her permanent home, they chose to do the same. Olga began to show signs of dementia and was diagnosed at the age of 59. Alicia is motivated to share her story because she has keenly felt the impact the disease can have on someone trying to juggle the responsibilities of caregiving with a full life and a young family.

“My mom’s diagnosis was a great shock, and I was afraid of the unknown,” Alicia says. “At first, I wasn’t aware of where to reach out for help. Also, I would not share the terrible news with anyone as I was afraid that people would treat my mom differently. Even my closest friends were not aware of it for a couple of years.”

Support from the Alzheimer Society of B.C., including education and a caregiver support group, has been essential for Alicia and her family.

Alicia is among the more than 50,000 care partners in British Columbia who, on a weekly basis, provide an estimated 1.3 million hours of unpaid caregiving support to people living with dementia. If current trends continue, the number of caregivers is expected to rise to nearly 150,000 by 2050. People across the province will have the opportunity to help raise funds for essential Alzheimer Society of B.C. programs and services this May.

This year, Alicia and her mother Olga are being honoured at the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s flagship fundraiser, the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s, presented by Go Auto,in Abbotsford for her contribution to the community and her desire to share her story to help other people affected by dementia. Taking place in communities across the B.C., including Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Burnaby and moreon Sunday, May 28, the event helps provide critical supports for people affected by dementia, while breaking down stigma surrounding the disease.

To help make a difference for people like Alicia and Olga on their dementia journey in your community, visit walkforalzheimers.ca.

If you are affected by dementia, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. can help. Call the First Link® Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033 or visit alzheimerbc.org.

