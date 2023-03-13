Abbotsford set to host provincial Job’s Daughters conference and pageant

Public invited to learn more about youth organization by attending pageant

Job’s Daughters BC is holding its annual conference in Abbotsford on the weekend of March 17, and the public is invited to attend a pageant for Miss BC at Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre. (Job’s Daughter B.C./Facebook)

Job’s Daughters of B.C. is hosting its annual conference in Abbotsford this weekend, and the public is invited to take part in the main event.

The Miss British Columbia Job’s Daughter Pageant is free to attend, and is a chance for the public to see what the organization is about and how they support their members.

Job’s Daughters is a leadership organization for girls ages 10-19 years. They “help girls grow, learn life skills such as leadership, teamwork, community service, and public speaking, and help to grow their self-confidence in a supportive environment,” the international website explains.

The pageant part of the weekend begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 17 at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre. There is no ticket fee, but as it is a formal event, a business-casual dress code is in effect.

Last year’s Miss BC was Rachel Row from Prince George, who won at last year’s pageant in Sooke. This year, Gabby Foreman from Abbotsford will be among those competing for the title.

The pageant judging panel includes Abbotsford councillor Patricia Ross, as well as Alyson Seale, an assistant professor at UFV.

For more information about Job’s Daughters BC, visit them on Facebook or bcjobsdaughters.org.

READ MORE: Job’s Daughters in Abbotsford hold food drive

@CHWKcommunity

jessica.peters@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abbotsfordCommunityEvents