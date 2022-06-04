Abbotsford Police members hold annual charity golf tournament

Event on July 18 in Chilliwack raises money for ALS services and research

The Abbotsford Police Members’ Benevolent Association holds its annual John Goyer Memorial Charity Golf Tournament and Silent Auction on Monday, July 18.

The event is held at Chilliwack Golf and Country Club in memory of Const. John Goyer, who was injured in September 2001 while investigating a domestic assault.

The suspect became enraged and violently resisted being arrested by Goyer and his partner. A struggle ensued, and Goyer suffered injuries to his head, neck and back.

ALSO SEE: Four Abbotsford police dogs to get StreetFighter vests

Goyer was unable to return to work, and in December of that year he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), which his doctor determined was triggered by the injuries he sustained in the arrest.

Goyer died from the illness on April 19, 2006 at the age of 40.

Net proceeds from the charity golf tournament go to the ALS Society of B.C. to help fund patient services and research.

Registration for the event starts at 11 a.m., with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The cost of $125 includes green fee, a power cart, dinner and prizes.

To register, visit alsbc.ca and search “Abbotsford Police John Goyer Memorial Charity Golf Tournament.”

Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Jodi Christie at 604-226-9288 or golf@apunion.ca before July 1.

fundraisingGolf