Abbotsford boardgame shop once again offering Dungeons & Dragons spring break camp

Week-long camp will teach kids all there is to know about popular role-playing games

Boardwalk Cafe and Games in Abbotsford is once again hosting a week-long day camp for kids to learn and enjoy Dungeons & Dragons. (Submitted photo)

Dungeons & Dragons is back for spring break in Abbotsford.

Boardwalk Cafe and Games has announced they will once again host the popular day camp for kids, ages eight to 14. And the camp is open to players with no knowledge of the game, right up to well-traveled adventurers.

The camp runs from March 20 to 24, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day, and will be led by expert ‘Dungeon Masters,’ who will help the kids create their own, unique characters. Then, they will be set off on epic quests in the world’s most famous role-playing game, Dungeons & Dragons.

Everything needed will be provided, including character sheets, pencils, dice from local Abbotsford dice company, Adventure Dice, and figures from local Abbotsford game store, Nerd Haven Games. All of these supplies are for the adventurers to keep, to continue their adventures.

Basic reading and math skills are a benefit, but not a requirement. The masters will help out with anything needed in the creation of characters and playing of the game. Meanwhile, experienced, young adventurers will discover new challenges that allow them to dig deeper into the role playing game world.

Over the five days, new players will learn the basics of character creation, adventuring, combat, and collaboration. They will also learn about painting miniatures as they have the opportunity to choose one to represent their unique character.

Space is limited and the cost is $250 per child. This includes a snack and drink each day, along with a set of adventuring dice and a miniature to represent their character. To get more details and to register, visit them on Eventbrite.

“We’ve seen the event sell out before, so we have more Dungeon Masters than ever in order to give as many kids as possible the opportunity to play this incredibly popular game,” said Darin Graham, owner of Boardwalk Cafe and Games, Darin Graham. “We’re also excited to be partnering with some other gaming focused businesses in the area to ensure the adventuring kids have an amazing time. I’m sure that any kid who is interested in D&D, regardless of their experience with it, will have an amazing time.”

