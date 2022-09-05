Abbotsford-based Agriculture in the Classroom offers online cook-along

Chef Trevor Randle hosts an online cook-along on Sept. 14 through the BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation.

The Abbotsford-based BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation (BCAITC) is celebrating Canada’s Organic Week and BC Chicken Month with a Cook-Along BC event on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

The free virtual event runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

BCAITC chef Trevor Randle will provide expert online instruction as he guides participants through an organic menu highlighting B.C. field tomatoes and chicken.

The featured dishes will be B.C. Organic Tomato Braised Chicken Tinga Tacos with Pickled Red Onion and Pico de Gallo, as well as Organic Vanilla and Cinnamon Pudding.

“I’m excited to present Mexican-influenced dishes featuring local organic ingredients and global flavours,” Randle said.

“When demonstrating these recipes, I’ll teach new food skills and cooking techniques. At the same time, it’s important to me to advocate for local foods, promote B.C. farms and protect the environment.”

Farmer Chis Bodnar from Close to Home Organics will join Randle to provide fun insights on organic farming. Webinar participants will be entered into a draw for a chance to win one of three prize packages valued at $100-plus each.

National Organic Week runs Sept. 12 to 18 and showcases the benefits of organic agriculture as a vibrant alternative food system with a positive impact on the environment. It’s a time to celebrate organic food and to connect the people who produce it to the people who love to eat it.

BC Chicken Month, taking place annually each September, celebrates chicken farmers and their dedication to supplying communities with nutritious and delicious chicken. During the month, communities are encouraged to choose fresh chicken from local grocers (or order it off the menu at their favourite restaurants).

Space is limited for the cook-along. Visit bcaitc.ca to register – and receive the webinar link – and for the recipes and menu shopping/equipment list.

