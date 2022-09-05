Chef Trevor Randle hosts an online cook-along on Sept. 14 through the BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation.

Chef Trevor Randle hosts an online cook-along on Sept. 14 through the BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation.

Abbotsford-based Agriculture in the Classroom offers online cook-along

Webinar on Sept. 14 highlights National Organic Week and BC Chicken Month

The Abbotsford-based BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation (BCAITC) is celebrating Canada’s Organic Week and BC Chicken Month with a Cook-Along BC event on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

The free virtual event runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

BCAITC chef Trevor Randle will provide expert online instruction as he guides participants through an organic menu highlighting B.C. field tomatoes and chicken.

The featured dishes will be B.C. Organic Tomato Braised Chicken Tinga Tacos with Pickled Red Onion and Pico de Gallo, as well as Organic Vanilla and Cinnamon Pudding.

“I’m excited to present Mexican-influenced dishes featuring local organic ingredients and global flavours,” Randle said.

“When demonstrating these recipes, I’ll teach new food skills and cooking techniques. At the same time, it’s important to me to advocate for local foods, promote B.C. farms and protect the environment.”

Farmer Chis Bodnar from Close to Home Organics will join Randle to provide fun insights on organic farming. Webinar participants will be entered into a draw for a chance to win one of three prize packages valued at $100-plus each.

National Organic Week runs Sept. 12 to 18 and showcases the benefits of organic agriculture as a vibrant alternative food system with a positive impact on the environment. It’s a time to celebrate organic food and to connect the people who produce it to the people who love to eat it.

BC Chicken Month, taking place annually each September, celebrates chicken farmers and their dedication to supplying communities with nutritious and delicious chicken. During the month, communities are encouraged to choose fresh chicken from local grocers (or order it off the menu at their favourite restaurants).

Space is limited for the cook-along. Visit bcaitc.ca to register – and receive the webinar link – and for the recipes and menu shopping/equipment list.

AgriculturecookingFood

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Find Me My Furever Home – Panda at the Chilliwack SPCA

Just Posted

Chef Trevor Randle hosts an online cook-along on Sept. 14 through the BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation.
Abbotsford-based Agriculture in the Classroom offers online cook-along

Children and adults walk to Bernard Elementary on the first day of school in 2019. Chilliwack RCMP is reminding drivers that school is back in session on Sept. 6, 2022 and drivers are to slow down to 30 km/hr in school zones from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on school days. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Chilliwack RCMP reminds drivers to slow down in school zones

Stitó:s Lá:lém Totí:lt Elementary Middle School principal Helen Plummer and vice-principal Jason Kemp stand outside the school on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS/VIDEO: A peek inside Chilliwack’s newest school Stitó:s Lá:lém Totí:lt

A total of 1,017 sales were made last month, a slight increase of 2.4 per compared to July, and a decrease of 51.3 per cent from August, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Spiralling sales settled in August, Fraser Valley Real Estate Board reports