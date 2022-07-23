15 Eastern Fraser Valley charities receive nearly $180,000 in grants from credit union foundation

Organizations in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission and Hope will receive First West Foundation funding

A total of 15 charitable organizations throughout the Eastern Fraser Valley have been handed tens of thousands of dollars from a Lower Mainland credit union foundation.

The First West Foundation, through its Envision Financial Community Endowment, is granting $667,600 this year to charities throughout the Fraser Valley, Lower Mainland and Kitimat regions.

Of that amount, $179,250 is being distributed to Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission and Hope.

In Abbotsford, seven charities received grants totalling $99,800: Canuck Place Children’s Hospice, Care for Women, BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation, Cares Counseling Society, Abbotsford Hospice, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Fraser Valley, and M2/W2 Association Ministries.

In Chilliwack, Ann Davis Transition House, Chilliwack Resource Centre, Unique Get Together Society, and Compassionate Neighbourhood Health Partners were given at total of $44,950 in funds.

In Mission, a total of $24,500 was handed to Union Gospel Mission, Mission Hospice Society, and Mission Literacy in Motion.

And the Fraser Inclusive and Supportive Housing Society in Hope received $10,000.

The First West Foundation was established in 1996 by the board of directors and management of First West Credit Union.

It is the largest granting cycle in First West Foundation’s 26-year history, with a total of $1,078,983 being dispersed across First West Credit Union’s four local brands — Envision Financial, Valley First, Island Savings and Enderby & District Financial.

This record-setting year has even greater significance with First West Foundation shifting its grant-making approach to align with trust-based philanthropy principles.

“Trust-based philanthropy is an approach to granting that seeks to shift power inequities between funders, charities and the communities they serve to create a healthier, more equitable sector for all,” said Susan Byrom, executive director of the First West Foundation. “By listening to the feedback of our charitable partners, we have reduced barriers in the grant application process, freeing up their valuable time and resources to help them do what they do best— help our communities thrive.”

To see the full list, go to firstwestfoundation.ca.

