A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, June, 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, June, 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

Vancouver home sales down 46% from last year, 13% from September: board

Composite benchmark price for Metro Vancouver sat at $1,148,900

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says home sales continued to plunge in October, falling 45.5 per cent from the year before and 12.8 per cent from September.

Last month sales totalled 1,903 and were 33.3 per cent below the 10-year October sales average.

The board attributed the slowdown’s continuation to inflation and rising interest rates, which have led many buyers and sellers to reassess purchasing or listing a home.

But as sales remain near historic lows, the board says the number of listings is on the rise, causing home prices to recede from the record highs reached in the spring of 2022.

The composite benchmark price for Metro Vancouver sat at $1,148,900, up 2.1 per cent from October 2021, but down 0.6 per cent from September and 9.2 per cent over the last six months.

There were 4,033 new listings in the market last month, a 0.4 per cent decrease from October 2021 and a 4.6 per cent drop from September 2022.

“Recent years have been characterized by a frenetic pace of sales amplified by scarce listings on the market to choose from,” said Andrew Lis, the board’s director of economics and data analytics, in a written statement.

“Today’s market cycle is a marked departure, with a slower pace of sales and more selection to choose from.”

RELATED: Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says April home sales down

home salesReal estateVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ucluelet restaurant named Canada’s best fine dining experience

Just Posted

Residential properties are staying on the market for an average of 36.8 days as Chilliwack continues to see a real estate slowdown. (Jonathan Hayward/ The Canadian Press)
October sees slight rebound in Chilliwack home prices

Rain on roses on Oct. 21, 2022, when rain finally returned after a 95-day drought in Chilliwack. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
October 2022 weather was warmer, drier, smokier than usual in Chilliwack: Pannett

Educators Walter and Karen Loewen are hosting a free seminar on Nov. 9 called ‘Is your child struggling in school?’ (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Dyslexia, brain-training will be focus of free seminar by Chilliwack educators

Re-elected Chilliwack mayor Ken Popove reads his declaration before Judge Kristen Mundstock at the 2022 council inauguration held at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Nov. 1, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Eighth Chilliwack city council inauguration held Tuesday night