Copies of Postmedia-owned newspapers the Vancouver Sun and The Province are displayed at a store in Burnaby, B.C., on Tuesday January 19, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Copies of Postmedia-owned newspapers the Vancouver Sun and The Province are displayed at a store in Burnaby, B.C., on Tuesday January 19, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Postmedia to end Monday print edition of nine urban daily newspapers

Vancouver Sun, The Province among those publications inpacted

Postmedia Network Inc., owned by Postmedia Network Canada Corp., says nine of its urban daily newspapers will no longer be printed and delivered on Mondays effective Oct. 17.

Postmedia spokesperson Phyllise Gelfand says the Vancouver Sun, The Province, Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Journal, Edmonton Sun, Ottawa Citizen, Ottawa Sun and Montreal Gazette will all be impacted.

She says the ePaper versions of the affected newspapers – a digital replica of the print edition – will still be published on Mondays and the respective websites will still be updated with stories and news content.

Gelfand says Postmedia is making this change as readers’ habits continue to change.

Postmedia has a “robust digital offering” and is focused on “going where (its) readers are,” she explains.

Gelfand says there are no jobs cuts tied to this move by the company.

RELATED: Torstar to close StarMetro national free newspaper chain, lay off 73 employees

Media industry

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Airbnb hosts are sick of Airbnb, too

Just Posted

This totem pole was rededicated to the late Chief Richard Malloway outside the Cultus Lake Park Board office on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Totem pole restored, rededicated in Cultus Lake in honour of late Chief Richard Malloway

The popular show is back for its 11th season and premieres on Sept. 26 on Discovery Canada. (HWYThruHell/Twitter)
11th season of Highway Thru Hell once again features Coquihalla Highway by Hope

The view from Emma Wiebe’s car after she was forced to stop on Bailey Road while driving home early Saturday morning (Sept. 17). A man had placed large orange pylons in the middle of the road, and was later arrested by RCMP. (Facebook Messenger screenshot)
Chilliwack women frightened by unexpected road block

Firefighters extinguish a wildfire behind homes in the 4700-block of Teskey Road near Stoneview Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
UPDATE w/ VIDEO: Wildfire behind homes on Promontory in Chilliwack extinguished