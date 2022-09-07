People use electronics outside a coffee shop in Toronto amid a nationwide Rogers outage, affecting many of the telecommunication company’s services, Friday, July 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Major telecoms agree to emergency outage deal: Minister Champagne

Deal follows massive Rogers disruption on July 8 that affected millions of Canadians

The federal industry minister says Canada’s major telecom companies have reached a formal agreement to “ensure and guarantee” emergency roaming and other mutual assistance in the case of a major outage.

The deal comes after a massive Rogers Communications Inc. service disruption on July 8 that affected millions of Canadians.

In the days after the outage, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne directed the CEOs of Rogers and other telecom companies to develop a backup plan to prevent a similar scenario, giving them 60 days to do so.

He says the companies have committed to assist one another to ensure 911 connections aren’t affected in the event of an outage.

Champagne says the agreement is only a first step in his network resiliency agenda.

He also says he is taking additional steps, including directing the Canadian Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee (CSTAC) to come up with further measures within six months to ensure robust and reliable telecom networks across the country.

