A Hudson’s Bay department store is shown in Toronto, Friday, February 25, 2022. Hudson’s Bay is laying off another 250 workers, the second round of cutbacks this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A Hudson’s Bay department store is shown in Toronto, Friday, February 25, 2022. Hudson’s Bay is laying off another 250 workers, the second round of cutbacks this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Hudson’s Bay cutting 250 corporate jobs amid efforts to ‘flatten the organization’

Shift will not affect retail workers at the Bay’s 84 department stores across Canada

Hudson’s Bay is laying off another 250 workers, the second round of cutbacks this year.

The Canadian retail arm of Hudson’s Bay Co. says the layoffs will impact corporate roles and brings the total number of employees laid off this year to about 500.

None of the job losses have affected retail workers at Hudson’s Bay’s 84 department stores across Canada.

Spokeswoman Tiffany Bourre says the company is taking “additional steps to flatten the organization and streamline operations” as the retail sector continues to face headwinds.

She says economic pressures in the retail industry have persisted longer than expected, making the second round of job losses necessary.

Bourre says the company is committed to fairness and respect as it supports its employees impacted by the layoff.

READ MORE: Hudson’s Bay Company unveils 25 Zellers locations to open inside select stores

JobsRetail

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Energy companies curtail production due to Alberta wildfires

Just Posted

Chilliwack’s Zach Benson is gunning for a Western Hockey League championship as his Winnipeg Ice take on the Seattle Thunderbirds in the league final. (Erica Perreaux photo)
Chilliwack’s Zach Benson playing in WHL championship series

The entrance to Fish Camp road. (Kemone Moodley/Hope Standard)
No access to road in Hope landlocks three families at farm

There was a heavy police presence at Skwah First Nation in Chilliwack on Sunday afternoon (May 8) after RCMP received reports of a man carrying a rifle in the area of Ashwell Road and Kipp Avenue. (Submitted photo)
Chilliwack RCMP arrest man with pellet gun at Skwah First Nation

Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation (CEPCO) and the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce partnered together to create an agricultural video series launching April 26, 2023 that shares key messages from the local agricultural and farming community.
VIDEO: Third in the series of Chilliwack Chamber/CEPCO agriculture videos released May 9

Pop-up banner image