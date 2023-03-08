(File photo)

(File photo)

Grocery store CEOs will face questions on food prices at Commons committee today

Top brass from Sobeys, Safeway and FreshCo scheduled to testify before MPs

The CEOs of Canada’s largest grocery store chains will be before a parliamentary committee today to answer questions about the rapid rise in food prices.

The CEOs and presidents of Loblaw Cos. Ltd., Metro Inc. and Empire Co. Ltd. — which operates chains including Sobeys, Safeway and FreshCo — are set to testify before the House of Commons agriculture committee this evening as part of its study on food inflation.

Food inflation has been especially crushing for lower-income Canadians, with grocery prices in January up 11.4 per cent compared to a year ago.

That’s nearly double the overall rate of inflation, which was 5.9 per cent that month.

Other executives from the companies have already testified, but New Democrats in particular signalled their dissatisfaction with the absence of the CEOs themselves.

The CEOs of Loblaw and Empire are expected to appear in-person, while the CEO of Metro will appear via teleconference.

RELATED: Amid high inflation, MPs should push grocer CEOs to disclose margins on food: experts

Groceriesinflation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
WeightWatchers gets into prescription weight loss business

Just Posted

A woman sits on the rubble as emergency rescue teams search for people under the remains of destroyed buildings in Nurdagi town on the outskirts of Osmaniye city southern Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Soroptimist International of Chilliwack made a donation to help women and children affected by the earthquakes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Khalil Hamra
Chilliwack Soroptimist donates money to help women, children affected by deadly earthquakes in Turkey

In 2018, Viola Desmond was celebrated on the Canadian $10 bill. Why is she featured on this banknote? (Government of Canada photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about accomplishments by Canadian women

Chilliwack RCMP are asking for information regarding a former registered massage therapist charged with two counts of sexual assault. (file photo)
Former Chilliwack massage therapist charged with sexual assault

A house for sale sign in Garrison Crossing in Chilliwack on Nov. 6, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack real estate market waking up after sleepy winter months