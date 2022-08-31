Statistics Canada’s offices at Tunney’s Pasture in Ottawa are shown on March 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Statistics Canada’s offices at Tunney’s Pasture in Ottawa are shown on March 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Economy grew by annual rate of 3.3% in second quarter, Statistics Canada says

According to the federal agency, real GDP grew by 0.8 per cent in the second quarter

The Canadian economy grew at an annual rate of 3.3 per cent in the second quarter, with growth largely driven by increased business investment in inventories and household spending.

Statistics Canada released its latest reports on monthly and quarterly real gross domestic product on Wednesday morning, which showed the economy grew for a fourth consecutive quarter.

According to the federal agency, real GDP grew by 0.8 per cent in the second quarter, while edging up by 0.1 per cent in June.

The report says businesses ramped up their investments in inventories, engineering structures and machinery and equipment.

Meanwhile, household spending on semi-durable goods rose, with the rise driven by an increase in spending on clothing and footwear as more people headed back to the office.

At the same time, housing investment declined in the second quarter along with household spending on durable goods.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

economy

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pandemic causes inventory shortage for Shuswap car dealers
Next story
Did the Bank of Canada print money to finance the feds? Central bank sets record straight

Just Posted

Chiliwack author Raymond Maher released his second historical fiction novel about the Fraser River gold rush, called The Second Five, on July 25, 2022. (Submitted by Raymond Maher)
Chilliwack author pens second novel about historical Fraser River gold rush

Chilliwack Fire Department fire investigators combing through the rubble at house fire scene at Corbould Street and Henderson Avenue. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack woman thanks neighbour who alerted her when her house was on fire

Above: Kinsmen Park on Portage is seen here on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Chilliwack RCMP want to speak with two boys and one girl who were playing at Portage Park (Kinsmen Park on Portage) on the evening of Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Young witnesses sought after man threatens to assault kids in Chilliwack park

Illegally parked vehicles along Columbia Valley Highway are challenging for emergency responders. (Screenshot/Cultus Lake Fire Department)
Illegally parked cars near Cultus Lake may be towed over the long weekend

Pop-up banner image