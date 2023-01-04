(file)

Canfor extending temporary sawmill curtailments in B.C.

Decision expected to remove about 21 million board feet of production

Canfor Corp. is extending sawmill curtailments in B.C. due to what it says are ongoing weak market conditions and a lack of available economic fibre.

The Vancouver-based company says production will be reduced through two-week curtailment extensions in January at select solid wood facilities in B.C.

The decision will remove about 21 million board feet of production.

The cuts are in addition to a reduction of about 150 million board feet of production announced in December.

The company said last month it would implement curtailments ranging from one to four weeks across its Canadian operations.

Canfor says it will continue to adjust operating rates to align with market conditions and the available supply of economically viable timber.

