B.C.’s biggest ever auction held in Chilliwack brought in $35 million in sales

Ritchie Bros. equipment auction in late May attracted more than 6,500 bidders from 34 countries

A man auctions off a piece of equipment (seen behind him) during the Ritchie Bros. first auction in Chilliwack on March 24, 2010. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

B.C.’s biggest ever auction held in Chilliwack recently attracted more than 6,500 bidders from 34 countries.

Ritchie Bros. held two regional events in late May and sold $83.2 million in equipment at their Denver, Colo. location, and $35 million at the Chilliwack auction on May 24 and 25 at the company’s Industrial Way site.

The auction was selling more than 2,100 items from approximately 500 consignors.

“Our Chilliwack yard usually fills up quick, so it’s great that we could add hundreds of additional items from elsewhere in B.C. and store them at yards in Prince George and Kamloops,” according to Pat Elliott, Ritchie Bros. regional sales manager for Chilliwack.

“We built the auction around a great package of forestry equipment and achieved excellent results on the late-model gear. Good quality, low-hour equipment continues to bring big money, so I encourage interested sellers to contact us to take advantage today.”

Most of the equipment went to local buyers but some were from far-flung locations.

“Approximately 94 per cent of the equipment sold in the B.C. regional event was sold to Canadians, including 71 per cent sold to B.C. buyers,” according to a Ritchie Bros press release “The remaining six per cent was sold to international buyers from as far away as Guatemala, Egypt, and Thailand.”

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. is a global asset management and disposition company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

Top 5 Sellers – B.C. Regional Event in Chilliwack – May 24 – 25, 2022

• 2016 Caterpillar 3252D FM roadbuilder –$770,000

• 2021 John Deere 959ML leveling heel boom log loader – $610,000

• 2019 John Deere 872GP AWD motor grader – $410,000

• 2019 John Deere 850L dozer – $350,000

• 2019 Kenworth T880 6×4 twin-axle dump truck – $255,000

