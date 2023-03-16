Make car buying fun with Chilliwack Ford

Presented by: Today’s Drive

Looking for a fun and stress-free car or truck-buying experience? Look no further than Chilliwack Ford’s fun-loving team!

Conveniently located just a short drive from Abbotsford, Langley, Surrey, and Vancouver, we cater to customers all across the Lower Mainland, as well as the Okanagan and Vancouver Island.

What sets us apart? Our competitive pricing (thanks to our low country overhead!), exceptional service, and an enjoyable, laid-back buying process. In 2012, our sales volume placed us in the middle of the pack among the 49 dealers in the province. But we refused to settle for mediocrity. Since then, our team has gone above and beyond to build strong relationships with our customers, encourage referrals, and foster an atmosphere that’s conducive to doing business.

Thanks, to these efforts and the overwhelming support from our clients, we’re proud to have earned the distinction of being the #1 Retail Ford Dealer in BC in 2020! Drop by Chilliwack Ford today and discover for yourself why so many people love working with us.

45681 Yale Road Chilliwack

https://chilliwackford.com/

(Location: Chilliwack Ford - Google Maps)

